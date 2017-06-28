Free lunch program new addition to some Hyde Park schools

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the State of Illinois Board of Education have administered and funded free lunches for 10 selected sites in the Hyde Park area and other sites across the city. Thanks in an effort to promote their “2017 Rise and Shine Illinois Summer Meal Program,” for elementary and high school students of Chicago.

“This is our first year with the program,” said Latrice Wilson, school clerk at Kozminski Elementary School. “We like that all school kids, 18 and under can get a meal regardless of where you live.”

Wilson explained, that it is the school’s first year participating in the state’s program. The school expects to feed up to 70 children a week this summer.

The program will run from June 26 until the end of summer and will serve free lunch to students ages 1-18 at designated neighborhood sites across the city.

The 10 designated sites in the Hyde Park area that will serve free lunch include Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S Blackstone Ave.; Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E 50th St.; Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E 50th St.; Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S Kenwood Ave.; Harte Elementary School, 1556 E 56th St.; Hales Franciscan High School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; Blackstone Bicycle Works, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.; Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.; Summer Safe Haven Program Acts of the Apostle BC, 4926 S. Drexel Boulevard; and Kozminski Elementary School, 936 E. 54th St.

In addition to site locations and requirements, students do not need to attend Chicago Public Schools to be fed.

“Breakfast and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Wilson said.

For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, please visit summermealsillionois.org.

