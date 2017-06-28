OPC developers present plans, solicit input at community meeting

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

On Saturday, June 24, Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., hosted the second in a series of three planned meetings to solicit community input on the upcoming construction of the Obama Presidential Center and renovation of the golf courses in Jackson and South Shore Parks. The first meeting occurred Wednesday, June 21 and the third meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on June 27, at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive.

The event began with presentations given in the high school’s main auditorium by representatives of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, the Obama Foundation, and the Chicago Department of Transportation. The large auditorium was crowded, especially for a Saturday morning. After the presentations, the attendees were separated into two “breakout sessions” for community input on the planned developments, wherein participants were polled on their answers by text message to a series of multiple-choice questions, then given a brief opportunity to raise concerns and ask questions.

Questions focused on the gentrification that attendees worried would result from the development, aesthetic and ecological concerns with the design of the library itself, the impact the proposed roadway closures would have on local traffic, and the accountability of the project itself to the surrounding community.

A representative from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office introduced the breakout sessions as the opportunity for participants to speak as the city listens. But Jay Mulberry, a former president of the Hyde Park Historical Society and retired schoolteacher and principal, expressed the mood of many in the audience when he said of the breakout session, “We were allowed to ask questions but we didn’t get answers.”

During the session, he had asked why the Obama Center was necessarily connected with the golf course. The session’s moderator thanked him for his question. When others in the audience asked that it be answered, the Representative from the mayor’s office said, “This is a listening session.”

Lisa Allen, a lifelong Hyde Park resident and a school social worker who was in the audience, said, “it would have been nice to hear some answers.”

She also objected to the structure of the polls, which depended upon participants’ using their cell phones to text in their answers to multiple-choice questions including “Which program and/or facility [of the park] do you most often use?” and “What aspects of the Obama Presidential Center are you most interested in?” Allen pointed out that it was difficult for elderly audience members who were uncomfortable with technology to answer these questions by text message.

When asked how exactly, and by whom, the feedback gathered during these sessions would be taken into account, Heather Gleason of the Chicago Park District said that the record of the participants’ comments would be examined by members of the various departments and organizations present at the event.

The “intent as we go forward,” Gleason said, was that the specific questions asked on Saturday would be answered. As an example of how this might be done, she suggested an online FAQ collection.

Mulberry said his skepticism of this event derived from his previous experience of community outreach regarding Hyde Park developments, citing in particular the Harper Court development. “The meetings are being held so that there’s an appearance of neighborhood involvement,” he said, explaining that Hyde Park had “a history of things being done this way.”

Many of the representatives of the project repeatedly urged the audience to consider that these meetings were merely “the beginning of a long process,” which they said will stretch on for another six months. It was emphasized at the meetings that none of the plans were set in stone, nor would they be for several months.

Among the features of the proposed development that seemed to garner approval from local residents in the breakout session were the planned underpasses, which would improve neighborhood access to the lakeshore as well as better connect Jackson Park to South Shore Park.

Mark Rolfing of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance proudly announced that Joe Passov had written up the plans for a Tiger Woods-designed, championship-level proposed golf course. Rolfing, who described Passov as the nation’s most prominent golf critic, said the golf course has the potential to be “the best urban track in America.”

