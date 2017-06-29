Hyde Park 21-Year-Old Supports Fellow Sickle Cell Disease Patients

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

On Saturday, July 1, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI) will host its annual “Walk/Jog/Bike-a-Thon” in support of those who live with sickle cell disease and in honor of its victims. One of the organizers and participants will be 21-year-old Elijah Powell, a Hyde Park native who has lived with the chronic illness for his entire life.

“Every year we come together on the lakefront and we have this walk from the 39th Street beach all the way to La Rabida Children’s Hospital,” he said. “I’ve been going to the walk since I was six or seven years old.”

Powell grew up receiving medical treatment at the La Rabida and Comer Children’s hospitals. “I remember La Rabida basically being my second home because I was hospitalized so much,” he said.

The treatment Powell received made such an impact on him that he plans to become a pediatric nurse himself and work at one of these two institutions.

“I want to work with children with sickle cells disease,” He said.

In preparation for this goal, he’s currently studying biology at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.

Graduating high school and making it to Morehouse were major accomplishments, according to Powell.

“A lot of sickle cell patients aren’t able to do much because sickle cell is such a debilitating disease,” Powell said.

He said making it this far has inspired him to help others do the same. While he was still in high school, one of his doctors at La Rabida asked for his help in motivating her other young patients with sickle cell disease to believe that, as Powell put it, “despite them having sickle cell disease, they can still do what they want to do.”

Powell said, “I began to mentor them, and I told them, hey, I was once in your position.”

The mentoring did not end when he went to college. He described a recent finals week at Morehouse during which a friend from Chicago called him in tears. “She called me and said I’m tired, tired of being sick, tired of missing school.” Over the course of a three-hour conversation, he told her, “You gotta make up your mind and say, ‘I’m going to beat this thing.’”

At Morehouse, Powell also founded an organization called Sickle Smart, which raises awareness of sickle cell disease and fundraises for nonprofits like SCDAI. Sickle Smart also lobbies for increased government funding—sickle cell disease is “one of the lowest funded diseases out there,” Powell said—and has advocated for the legalization of medical marijuana (to treat the chronic pain that accompanies sickle cell disease).

Powell highlighted the importance of such a group at Morehouse, which is a historically African-American college, in light of African-American’s high genetic predisposition for the disease.

“A lot of people never heard of sickle cell disease,” Powell said. “A lot of people are walking around with the trait and don’t even know that they have the trait because they’ve never been tested. I need to step up and do what I need to do in terms of getting the words out.”

