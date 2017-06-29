Tap In Leadership Academy to host gala at Museum of Science and Industry

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Tap In Leadership Academy will host its first “Think Big Showcase Gala” event to honor leading nonprofit enrichment program “Yes! Chicago,” on Friday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.

The event will be hosted by Maze Jackson, political analyst and host of the WVON 1690 am Morning Radio Show, and will feature special musical performances by Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago along with guest speaker Jaylen Bledsoe, CEO of The Jaylen D. Bledsoe Global Group.

The event’s goal is to bring awareness of the organization to the public eye, while celebrating its accomplishments and achievements for its city contributions.

Founded in February 2010, the mission of Tap In Leadership Academy is to enhance educational achievement, support leadership development, and captivate cultural awareness for all scholars who are college and career ready to progress in the real world.

The program offers Afterschool Enrichment Programs (AEP), Summer Enrichment Programs (SEP), Youth Employment Service (Yes! Chicago) and other programs throughout Central Illinois and the Chicago area.

For more information visit tapinacademy.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com