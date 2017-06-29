U. of C. Medicine awards grants to local violence prevention organizations

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Medicine (U. of C.) recently awarded seven capacity building grants that will provide immediate support to community-based violence prevention, intervention, and recovery efforts on the south side.

The grant money will allow community organizations to fund new counselors, new equipment, and program expansion that will include more participants. The grants aim to support programs that create safer spaces during the summer.

“Violent incidents in our community are more prevalent during summer months,” Brenda Battle, vice president of Urban Health Initiative and chief diversity and inclusion officer for the University of Chicago Medicine said in a written statement. “As a community partner, it is imperative that we work with local grassroots organizations to identify and activate solutions that will help keep children and adults safe.”

U. of C. Medicine’s Community Advisory Council and its Trauma Care and Violence Prevention came together to identify ways for U. of C. Medicine to respond to increasing violence at the end of the school year and the start of summer.

The concept that was developed out of those working sessions were rapid cycle grants to assist grassroots organizations that have violence prevention programs.

Community-based organizations were encouraged to apply for the grants in early May.

U. of C. Medicine selected seven organizations for that will receive that grants including, Breaking Bread, Crushers Club, Gary Comer Youth Center, Global Girls, Inc., Kids Off the Block, Inc., Mother’s Against Senseless Killing Foundation (MASK), and Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors.

The rapid cycle grants are part of U. of C. Medicine’s ongoing effort to assist community organizations with evidence-based violence prevention programs.

t.hill@hpherald.com