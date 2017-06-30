Hyde Park twins host lemonade stand to raise money for LaRabida Children’s Hospital

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

At 7 years old, Hyde Park twins David and Maya Blackmon started a lemonade stand business that has made them yearly donors to the La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive.

The original goal of the lemonade stand money in the summer of 2011, was to buy themselves a hockey or foosball table, but when getting to the plan of actually spending the proceeds, the children had a change of heart and wanted to buy toys for the children at La Rabida from the hospital’s Amazon Wish List.

The now 13-year-old twins have expanded their income and menu with the help of their GoFundMe page.

This year, the twins will open the lemonade stand on Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

The stand will be at the family’s home near 63rd Street and Kimbark Avenue. Look for the yellow balloons.

