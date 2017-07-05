Alderman Hairston schedules follow up meeting

By TONIA HILL

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) has scheduled a follow-up meeting for area residents who were unable to attend last week’s over capacity ward meeting at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13, at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Drive in the Roberson Theater, and it will begin at 6 p.m.

The meeting last week was the third installment of community conversations regarding Jackson and South Shore parks. It featured presentations from representatives from the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, the Barack Obama Foundation, and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The purpose of the community conversations is two-fold to gain feedback from the community about the future of Jackson and South Shore Parks with the addition of the Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) and to discuss other plans for park-related improvements such as renovations to the Jackson and South Sore golf courses.

