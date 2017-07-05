Call my office for clarification
To the Editor:
Recently, there has been an abundance of misinformation being circulated in social media outlets about my office, which has led me to respond. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017 I hosted my monthly ward meeting at La Rabida Children’s Hospital. We were to discuss the re-zoning of 71st Street and the Obama Foundation and Park District were to present their last in a series of three informational meetings. The ward meeting venues are picked at the beginning of the year before any of the Obama Center/Park District meetings were scheduled. The first Obama Center/Park District meeting had approximately 600 in attendance, the second meetings attendance dropped to approximately 170 people, so I assumed having the meeting at La Rabida, which can accommodate 75 people would be suitable.
Unfortunately, someone or a group notified the public through social media that the Obama Foundation was going to give brand new information about the Obama Center that was totally different than the information given at the previous two meetings. That was a blatant lie. That is why so many people arrived at La Rabida. There were approximately 50 people who could not enter the building, not 150 that the Herald reported. It was also reported that my staff called the police on those who could not enter the building. This was another blatant lie. Police were already there doing their usual patrol of the hospital grounds.
We live in an era of cynicism and conspiracy theorists. Therefore, wildly inaccurate email rants about elected officials are often assumed to be true. There is a pattern emerging of slanderous rhetoric and defamation of character that cannot become the norm. You can use social media to tell the truth about elected officials or use social media to manipulate the public’s perception of them. You can be an ardent political watchdog without reducing yourself to telling blatant lies. Fake news is never okay no matter who tells it. In short, if you read or hear accusations about my office please just call for clarification. You need to know the truth.
-Ald. Leslie A. Hairston (5th)
Jesse Sinaiko
July 6, 2017 @ 11:26 am
What an irrelevant and possibly untrue response. I saw the social media posts and there was NOTHING about “new information.” Own it alderman Hairston – you kicked people out of a meeting and now you have to live with that fact. Maybe you have been in office a bit too long. There are a lot of folks in the 5th ward whose opinions of you have changed – and not for the better.
FG
July 13, 2017 @ 1:02 pm
“Social media” is not an accurate news source – it’s emotional venting for the most part.
According to actual reporting people were not allowed INTO the meeting once it reached capacity.
Michael W. Hoke
July 7, 2017 @ 10:49 am
I would like to point out that in the days leading up to the last meeting I received three e-mails from the Alderman’s office reminding me of the meeting.
After reading this letter I wonder if Alderman Hairston is auditioning for a position in the Trump White House.
Joe Jank
July 9, 2017 @ 12:29 pm
I believe Alderman Hairston needs to setup a Twitter account so she can respond quickly to her critics!