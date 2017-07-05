The Revival launches Miseducation of 55th Street

By Jamie A. Cooley

Herald Intern

The Revival, 1150 E. 55th Street, released its show “The Miseducation of 55th Street” on Saturday, July 1.

“The Miseducation of 55th Street” is an improv, comedy and skit show about some of the biggest issues within the city of Chicago, including racism, politics, police brutality and gentrification within communities.

The show reveals the miseducation behind Chicago’s history and events, while giving comical skits and stories of the Chicago Public School System, the South Side and experiences from different perspectives of race, gender and class.

The Miseducation of 55th Street can be seen every Saturday this month, with the last showing on August 5. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.the-revival.com

hpherald@hpherald.com