By Jamie A. Cooley

Herald Intern

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting that took place Tuesday, July 4 according to Chicago Police.

Police say the woman was riding in the passenger seat of a car that was driving in the 1400 Block of East 53rd Street at 11:39 p.m., when several men fired shots from the sidewalk.

The woman was struck in the legs and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

