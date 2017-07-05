Yusho Hyde Park closes after three years

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Yusho Hyde Park, 1301 E. 53rd St., will be shutting its doors after nearly three years of operation in Hyde Park.

According to the company’s website, the Japanese Grill and Noodle House closed its doors on Saturday, July 1, and will be dearly missed by the community.

“From the moment they’ve got here they wanted to learn more about the community and invest in the community,” said Jonathan Swain, president of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. “It’s always sad to see a business close. I will [surely] miss seeing it on the corner [of 53rd Street].”

Next steps for owner Chef Matthias Merges include focusing on, A10, 1342 E. 53rd Street, another restaurant in the area that Merges owns and participating in future projects.

The closing marks the second Yusho shutter in recent weeks, its Las Vegas location closed last month.

