Hyde Park Art Center’s Annual Gala

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Intern

Hyde Park Art Center has announced that its annual gala will take place on the evening of Saturday, October 14, and will honor civic leaders Shirley and Walter Massey and the artist Anne Wilson.

At the event, the Art Center will also announce its new model for community arts education, including the launch of a program called “Our School,” which the organization describes as “Chicago’s first open-access arts school.”

Hyde Park Art Center’s executive director Karen Lorenz said that the evening’s three honorees were chosen “because of their shared dedication to education and support of young people.” Walter Massey, a scientist, educator and executive, is the Chancellor of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Shirley Massey is a prominent Chicago philanthropist who has been involved with the Art Center since 2008. Anne Wilson, a professor at the Art Institute, has created art in a wide range of media, using sculpture, drawings, performances, video animations, and even human hair. Her work is included in the permanent collections of museums including the Museum of Contemporary Art and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tickets are available at three levels of sponsorship, beginning at $500, at hydeparkart.org. There will be an afterparty featuring artist interventions, music and an open bar for an additional $60.

Hyde Park Art Center, located at 5020 S. Cornell Avenue, has been a fixture in Chicago’s contemporary arts scene for nearly eight decades, during which time it has launched the careers of artists and movements including the Chicago Imagists in the 1960s.

