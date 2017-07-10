By Jamie A. Cooley

Herald Intern

The Chicago Park District’s “Movies in the Parks” is a continual summertime event, bringing visual entertainment to local parks for its seventeenth season.

The free movie showings start around dusk and are for all ages with movies ranging from classics to newer films and even children’s films.

Hyde Park’s DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, and Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance (59th St. between Ellis and Woodlawn avenues), host these “Movies in the Parks” events for the community.

The DuSable Museum will have a showing of “Imagine That” on July 16, “I Am Not Your Negro” on August 10, “Southside With You” on Aug. 19, and “The Butler” on Aug. 20.

The Midway Plaisance Park will host “Moana” on July 12, “The Batman Movie” on July 19, “Sing” on July 26, “Escape From Planet Earth” on Aug. 2 and “Finding Dory” Aug. 9.

The rain dates at Midway are Aug. 16 and 23.

For other “Movies in the Parks” locations and movie listings visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.

