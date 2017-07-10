Museum of Science and Industry Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, with free liquid nitrogen ice cream, while also providing the science behind their liquid nitrogen-crafted ice cream treats.

The MSI is one of the three stops, working with the Nitro Dessert Station of Polonia Catering, featuring a custom ice cream flavor called ╥Swet Corne-ell Drive╙ created specifically for the museum by Chef Graham Elliot of Masterchef.

Ice cream is free and on a first-come-first-serve basis with the purchase of an MSI ticket. Tickets are $18 for adults and $11 for children ages 3-11.

The event is from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The other two stops for the free liquid nitrogen treats on July 16 are Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., at Gate 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St., from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit msichicago.org/icecream for more information.

hpherald@hpherald.com