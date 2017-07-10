Summer sidewalk sale to kick off on Thursday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Summer Sidewalk sale is set to kickoff on Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will run through Saturday, July 15.

About 30 area businesses on 53rd, 55th, and 57th streets will be participating.

Participating businesses include The Silver Umbrella , 5305 S. Hyde Park Boulevard, LA Fitness, 5224 S. Lake Park Ave., Ancien Cycles & Cafe, 1558 E. 53rd St., Bergstein’s Deli, 1164 E. 55th St., and Cemitas Puebla 1321 E. 57th St.

To see a complete list of participating businesses visit hpsidewalk.com.

