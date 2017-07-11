Victim robbed at gunpoint near U. of C. Press

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

A University of Chicago (U. of C.) contract employee was robbed on Friday evening, July 7, while walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 Block of East 60th Street.

Around 10 p.m. two people, one armed with a handgun, approached the victim.

The pair took the victim’s cellphone and cash before fleeing on bicycles, headed westbound.

The victim reported having no physical injuries. U. of C. police are investigating.

Patrols have been increased within the area according to university police.

