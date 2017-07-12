To the Editor:

Both the Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago appear to have completely overlooked two projects impacting Jackson Park when discussing the Obama Library and the Tiger Woods Golf Course.

When will the Clarence Darrow Bridge be reopened? It has been at least four years since it has been blocked to the public. This project has not been discussed during the recent meetings.

Also what will become of the former Coast Guard Station at 64th Street and Lake Shore Drive? For several years it was a popular restaurant but one of the former owners indicated that the building had significant structural problems and the Park District wanted the tenant to pay for the repairs, which he found to be not economically feasible.

Prior to allocating funds for a golf course or a parking garage the Chicago Park District should invest in projects that the general public would utilize frequently.

– Michael Hoke