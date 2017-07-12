Summer Sunday Concert Series in Nicholas Park

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

The 2017 George Franklin Memorial Summer Sunday Concert series is held in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., every Sunday from July through September.

The concerts, which are sponsored by the Nicholas Park Advisory Council and the Chicago Park District, are free and feature music ranging from Celtic and Blues to Pop and Funk.

The July concerts, which are sponsored by the University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement, include Celtic music by Character Fleadh, July 16, Salsa by Papo Santiago, July 23, and Reggae/ Soul by Sarah Marie Young, July 30.

The August performances are sponsored by the Jackson Park Yacht Club and Downtown Hyde Park- SSA #61 and include Pop/Soul by Ethan Butler, Aug. 6, Reggae by Akasha, Aug. 13, Country/Rock by Six String Crossing, Aug. 20, and Bluegrass by Tangleweed, Aug. 27.

The September performances are sponsored by the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference and South