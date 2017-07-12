U. of C. elects new member to its board of trustees

By TONIA HILL

A University of Chicago (U. of C.), alumna, was elected to join the universities board of trustees. Rika Mansueto started in her five-year role at a board meeting in May.

Mansueto is currently a member of the advisory board of Teach for America of Chicago-Northwest Indiana; she also serves on the executive committee of the board of Francis W. Parker School, 330 W. Webster Ave.

“Rika is a distinguished and dedicated alumna who has provided meaningful support for intellectual life and activity at the University of Chicago,” said Board Chairman Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65 in a written statement. “We are delighted to welcome Rika to the Board, and look forward to benefitting from her knowledge and experience as she continues her deep commitment to the university as a Trustee.”

In a previous role, Mansueto served as an editor and stock analyst at Morningstar, Inc. As an undergraduate at the university she studied anthropology.

Mansueto and her husband, Joe Mansueto, who is also a graduate of the university, have given back to support the university. Joe Mansueto is the executive chairman of Morningstar.

In 2016, a $35 million donation from the couple established the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation.

The Institute aims to create new opportunities for urban scholarship and education as well as seeks to bring together relevant programs in social, natural, and computational sciences.

In 2008, a donation from the Mansuetos helped to support the construction of the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library, which opened in 2011.

