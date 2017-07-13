4th on 53rd Parade and Picnic

The 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade took place Tuesday, July 4. The parade culminated with a picnic in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.
The “Bike Brigade” joins the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade as it kicks off on South Lake Park Avenue, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
Hyde Park Garden Fair Committee members wave for the camera as they join the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade as it kicks off on South Lake Park Avenue, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
The Broken Arrow riders ride in the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. -Richard Duncan
A Hyde Park Produce employee dressed as a bunch of grapes enjoys herself during the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade as it moves south on South Lake Park Avenue, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
Jimmy Ellis (on saxophone) and others perform in Nichols Park following the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
Luke, his father and other children enjoy the petting zoo in Nichols following the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
A parade participant passes out candy as she marches in the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Richard Duncan
Kenwood Academy High School Bronco majorettes and marching band face off with the King College Prepatory High School Jaguars in Nichols Park following the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan
Shoesmith Elementary School cheerleaders march in the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Richard Duncan
Indivisible Chicago – Southside marches in the 26th annual 4th on 53rd Parade, Tuesday, July 4. – Richard Duncan