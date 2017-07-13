Daniel Biss speaks at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s monthly meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss was the guest speaker at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s monthly meeting, Tuesday, July 11, at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Indivisible Chicago – South Side is the local arm of the national Indivisible movement. The mission of Indivisible Chicago – South Side, according to a statement on its Facebook page, is to unite south siders to fight for progressive values by exerting grassroots influence on elected officials.

During Tuesday’s meeting, which had about 50 attendees, Bliss shared his views on how state matters could be improved and answered questions.

“Our flat tax system has made it impossible to fairly tax the rich [and] to adequately fund [our] schools,” Biss said, about the current conditions of the state of Illinois tax system.

He said Gov. Bruce Rauner’s policies have unfortunately failed Illinois citizens. He explained that if Rauner continues his trend of favoring machine politics and the ultra-wealthy elite over regular working middle-class citizens, the state would remain behind.

Biss said if elected governor he would implement three strategies:

He said the first thing he would do is make sure all billionaires in the state of Illinois pay their fair share of taxes.

“Taxes in the state of Illinois aren’t fair to middle-class families,” Biss said. “We need a fairer tax system, where wealthy people will pay a fair amount.”

He said the second thing he would do is break up the political machine.

“Everything from a corrupt property tax system to updated campaign finance laws has favored the wealthy elite, which has allowed them to stay in power [for years],” Biss said.

Biss said the third thing he would do is “Fight for the state’s economic future and do away with politics that favor insiders and the ultra-wealthy.”

During the question and answer segment of the meeting Biss answered several questions about the passing of the new state budget.

“We must balance our budget, and we must no longer do it on the backs of working families,” Biss said. “As a mathematician, I’ve spent my career solving complex problems—but let me tell you, our budget isn’t one. The people who make the most money don’t pay enough, and, instead, force the rest of us to make up the difference. And if the ultra-wealthy continue to control the system, it will not change.”

For more information on Indivisible Chicago – South Side, visit indivisiblechicago.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com