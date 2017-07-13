Twelfth Night in Nichols Park

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) present “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on July 14.

The HPCP is a non-profit, amateur, volunteer organization whose mission is to create theatre for and by South Side residents, according to the HPCP’s website.

The “Twelfth Night” is a 100-minute production directed by HPCP member Leslie Halverson.

The dates are July 14-16 and July 21-23. Friday showings start at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday showings starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and donations are welcomed.

The HPCP encourages audience members to bring blankets, chairs or anything to sit on.

For more information visit http://hydeparkcommunityplayers.org/events/2016-2017-season/twelfth-night/.

