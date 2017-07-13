Week In Photos

The Chosen Few Picnic
The 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Music Festival took place in Jackson Park near 63rd Street and Hayes Drive on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
-
-
Four-time Grammy nominee and Lindblom High School 1980 alum Steve “Silk” Hurley deejays a set during the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
-
-
Images of people in the crowd of over 30,000 who enjoyed the sunny skies of Jackson Park during the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
-
-
Surprise guest “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett greets the crowd of over 30,000 to the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
-
-
Images of people in the crowd of over 30,000 who enjoyed the sunny skies of Jackson Park during the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
-
-
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Ald. Sophia King (4th) greet the crowd of over 30,000 to the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
-
-
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) welcomes the crowd of over 30,000 to the 2017 Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Music Festival in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 1. – Marc Monaghan
The DuSable Arts and Crafts Festival
The DuSable Museum of African American History hosted its 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, on the museum campus at 740 E. 56th Place. Attendees were also able to tour the museum for free.
-
-
David Bailey has his portrait drawn on a tee shirt by artist, Jan Gilmore Saturday afternoon, July 8, during the The DuSable Museum of African American History 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on the museum’s campus, 740 E. 56th Place. – Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Vance Kelly and his band played the blues Saturday afternoon, July 8, during the The DuSable Museum of African American History 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on the museum’s campus, 740 E. 56th Place. – Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Hyde Park resident and visual artist Candace Hunter discusses her unique approach to art Saturday, July 8, during the The DuSable Museum of African American History 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on the museum’s campus, 740 E. 56th Place. – Owen M. Lawson III
-
-
Joseph and Kenya Harris pick out art from one of the various vendors Saturday afternoon, July 8, during the The DuSable Museum of African American History 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on the museum’s campus, 740 E. 56th Place. – Spencer Bibbs