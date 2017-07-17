The Hyde Park Historical Society to host monthly board meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Historical Society will host its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 18, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Hyde Park Historical Society headquarters, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., and will address matters on policy and planning for the Hyde Park community.

The event is held every third Tuesday out of the month. The Hyde Park Historical Society is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1975 to record, preserve, and promote public interest in the history of Hyde Park.

For more information email HPHS President, Michal Safar at msafar@ameritech.net.

j.phillips@hpherald.com