Obama Library CBA Coalition to host housing forum

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Obama Library South Side Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition will host a forum, on Wednesday, July 19, centered on housing in the wake of development for the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) that will be situated in Jackson Park.

Organizers are pushing for a CBA to ensure that there is accountability from the developers of the OPC, the Obama Foundation, the City of Chicago, the Chicago Park District and the University of Chicago, who proposed the center’s location on the South Side.

A CBA is a contract signed by community groups and a real estate developer that requires the developer to provide specific amenities and improvement to the local community or neighborhood.

Principles outlined by the Obama Library CBA would require jobs to be set-aside for people in the community, protect affordable housing and homeowners, support and create black-owned businesses, and strengthen neighborhood schools.

The forum will be held at Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel Ave., at 6 p.m.

Panelists for the meeting include: Mattie Butler, Housing developer and director of Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors (We Can); Aisha Truss-Miller, community organizer for Metropolitan Tenants Organization (MTO); Janet Smith, co-director of Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement; and Michele Williams, president of Island Terrace Tenants’ Association.

The coalition is made up of members from Southside Together Organizing for Power, the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, the Bronzeville Regional Collective and the University of Chicago student-led Prayer and Action Collective, and the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

Wednesday’s meeting is one of a series of sessions that will be held over the next few weeks. The topics for each session align with principles for the CBA.

t.hill@hpherald.com