Local schools qualify to win school supplies

There is less than one week left for Chicagoans to nominate a school to win school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The contest, sponsored by the Back 2 School Illinois (B2SI), will provide two Chicago schools, elementary or high school, and their entire student body with school supplies this fall.

B2SI hosts the contest yearly. The organization aims to, “The to create and support educational opportunities that enrich the lives of Illinois children,” according to its website.

Students, parents, and faculty can nominate a school, and there is no limit to how many times a school can be nominated. Applications for the contest can be accessed at b2si.org/win-school-supplies-for-an-entire-school-contest.

Applications must be postmarked by Monday, July 24. Winners will be announced on Monday, Aug. 7. Each child will receive a box (kit) of school supplies, which are age appropriate to each student.

