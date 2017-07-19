Hyde Park resident hosts Ninja Showcase

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Hyde Park resident Bruce Kelly is hosting a free, musical showcase event for anti-violence called the “Stop The Violence Ninja Showcase” at The Richard J. Daley Center (50 W Washington Street) on Monday, July 24, at noon.

The Ninja Showcase is created by Kelly and produced by George Ivey. Its purpose is to promote anti-violence among youth and give them something else to do instead, according to Kelly.

He believes that a lot of the teenagers involved in violence have talent and he wants to help channel that.

The theme for the event is “putting down the guns and making peace,” according to the Ninja Showcase press release. Local gospel singers, R&B performers, musicians, and dancers will perform at the free outdoor event. The showcase will pay tribute to the victims who were lost due to gun violence and to honor the families who have lost loved ones.

