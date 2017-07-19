U. of C. appoints new Executive Director of Institute of Politics

By JAMIE A. COOLEY

Herald Intern

Adrian Talbott has been appointed as the University of Chicago’s (U. of C.) new Executive Director of the Institute of Politics (IOP), succeeding Steve Edwards, who has been with the IOP since its 2012 launch, according to a U. of C. press release.

Edwards has chosen to return to his job with WBEZ, Chicago’s NPR member station, where he will now serve as the Vice President and Chief Content Officer.

Talbott has worked with the U of C Office of Civic Engagement for three years, where he helped with strategic planning and development of various civic engagement initiatives.

Talbott is working with Edwards on transitioning into the IOP and will officially begin on Aug. 1.

