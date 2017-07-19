U. of C. men’s basketball team honored with national award

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Out of a total of 211 teams who received academic recognition nationally, the University of Chicago men’s basketball team was honored with the 2016-17 Team Academic Excellence Award on Wednesday, July 12.

Developed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Committee on Academics, the award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by teams with cumulative grade point averages of 3.0 or higher during the 2016-17 regular season.

According to the NABC website, teams from the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s basketball student-athletes who competed during the 2016-17 season.

The Maroons finished with an overall record of 16-9 last season and an 8-6 record in University Athletic Association (UAA) conference play.

For more information on the University of Chicago Maroons men’s basketball team, visit athletics.uchicago.edu.

