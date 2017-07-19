Vue53 now a residential choice for some U. of C. students

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Upperclassmen living in campus housing at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) have the option to live at Vue53, 1330 E. 53rd St., this school year.

The 13-story 267-unit apartment building opened last September, according to an Oct. 19 article in the Herald, and features studios and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Jackie Pingel, Vue53 property manager, said that one and two bedroom apartments are available to for September occupancy.

“The University has signed a master lease for a small percentage of our units, and will move in, in September 2017,” Pingel said in an email to the Herald. “Vue53 is not becoming a dorm, and there will be no change to the lifestyle offerings or amenities that residents have come to love and future residents are looking forward to.”

Amenities at Vue53 include a gym on the second floor, a business center equipped with computers on the sixth floor and common lounge space on every other floor.

Each furnished unit comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and floor to ceiling windows in every room that provide natural light.

“Vue53 is very proud of our diverse community, which includes students and non-students alike. We are also proud to participate in Chicago’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance,” Pingel said. “We have set aside 15 percent of our units for rent at affordable housing rates. The majority of our residents are, and will continue to be, University of Chicago students or affiliates.”

As was previously reported in the Herald, regular units range from $1,400 a month to price tags in the high $2,000s. At the time, Pingel said they offer units at an “income-restricted level” for interested leasers that qualify. Rental rates, “at Vue53 change based on current market conditions.”

Target is currently a retail tenet on the ground level the store opened to the public last fall. Xfinity will open this fall.

Last fall, the U. of C. opened its Campus North Residential Commons, 5500 S. University Ave. The four-building development includes a dining hall, student housing, and retail space.

The university is considering building a new residence hall at 61st Street and Dorchester Avenue according to Derek Douglas, U. of C. vice president for civic engagement, who mentioned it at a community meeting held in May.

When plans were announced for the mixed use building four years ago, it was met with some displeasure from residents who were opposed to the construction of Vue53. Residents filed a lawsuit against the city for its decision to rezone 53rd Street’s “McMobil’’ site, according to a previous article in the Herald.

