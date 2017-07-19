Week In Photos

Artist Keith Brown Lee teaches a painting class during the 14th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party, which took place in Harper Court and on 53rd Street between Lake Park and Blackstone avenues, Saturday, July 15. – Spencer Bibbs
OPLUS performed during the 14th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party, which took place in Harper Court and on 53rd Street between Lake Park and Blackstone avenues, Saturday, July 15. – Spencer Bibbs
The crowd at the 14th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party, which took place in Harper Court and on 53rd Street between Lake Park and Blackstone avenues, Saturday, July 15. – Brian Vaxter