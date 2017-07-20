Historical Society to commemorate anniversaries of two local art fairs

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Community Art Fair and the 57th Street Art Fair have been neighborhood mainstays for 50 and 70 years, respectively. In commemoration of the anniversaries of the art fairs this year, the Hyde Park Historical Society is hosting an event titled “Hyde Park-Kenwood Stories Then and Now” at which the memories of the two fairs will be explored through oral history.

Those who have attended or participated in the fairs over the years are encouraged to recount their stories and share memorabilia, photos, or posters during the event.

The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive. Since seating is limited, it is requested that attendees RSVP by Aug. 4. To do so, email hporalhistory@gmail.com or call Lala Rodgers at (773) 401-0474.

There will be a reception following the program.

