Jackson Park Advisory Council affirms support for Golf Course Design Proposal

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

The Jackson Park Advisory Council’s Golf Course Committee announced, Friday, July 21, that it affirms its approval of the the design plans proposed by, Tiger Woods’ design firm, TGR Design.

According to a statement from the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, the committee met on Monday, July 17, to evaluate the design plans that have recently been released for the combination and renovation of the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses and decided to continue to support the project.

Woods, a career professional golf player, would oversee the renovations for a new, $30 million golf complex for golf courses at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Richards Dr., and South Shore, 7059 E. South Shore Dr. The courses will be transformed and combined into a single 18-hole championship course and a shorter course, according to a previous article in the Herald. The plans include two new underpasses at 67th Street and South Shore Drive, and 66th Street and Jeffery Boulevard.

The committee had previously stated its support for the project in January, citing the “prestige, status and new economic benefits” it would bring to the community surrounding the parks. But the committee’s chairman, Jerry Levy, said that this support “remains conditioned upon adherence to previously stated requirements: continued open access to the public; reduced fees for Chicago residents, including discounted pricing for seniors and free golf for juniors age 17 and younger; as well as following ecological standards in construction, maintenance and operations.”

The complex is expected to open to the public in 2020.

