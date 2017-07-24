Einstein Bros. Bagels Hyde Park makes changes in leadership

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

A decline in sales and low customer service output has prompted Einstein Bros. Bagels, 5225 S. Harper Court, to make changes in leadership and staff positions, according to new management at the store’s Hyde Park location.

“Under new leadership, our customers will experience better customer service, speed of service and accuracy with [their] orders,” Jeremiah Marion, the new general manager of Einstein Bagels, said.



As of June 2017, Marion was hired to revamp the staff, schedule new store hours, speed up services and build better relationships with the customers in Hyde Park.

In the past, the store hours were Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but with new leadership appointed, the shifts have changed. The new scheduled hours for the store will be Saturday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But In spite of new scheduled hours, the store closed early on Friday afternoon.

“We may have closed early due to a slow day,” said Jermaine Lewis, shift leader at Einstein Bros Bagels. “The general manager probably felt we weren’t generating enough money that day and decided to close early.”

Marion explained that the staff before him worked very hard, but due to a decline in a level of customer service and professionalism, the changes were needed.

