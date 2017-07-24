Jamie Kalven to host community conversation on south side development

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Jamie Kalven, award winning journalist and human rights activist, will host a community conversation on South Side development regarding the future Obama Presidential Center (OPC) and upgrades to the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses, as well as the purchase of vacant properties in Woodlawn, South Shore, and Washington Park.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

Seating for the event is limited, to RSVP visit https://airtable.com/shrcZbNPsUE3Ja4NQ

t.hill@hpherald.com