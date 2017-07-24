Z Berry Frozen Yogurt Shoppe to close

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

After nearly seven years in Hyde Park, Zenzile Powell, founder and owner of Z Berry Frozen Yogurt Shoppe, 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St., said she is closing her shop.

Powell said that due to the high cost of rent expenses and day-to-day operations, has made it difficult for her to be profitable as a small business owner in the community.

“It is very clear that the developments in Hyde Park are not for family owned and operated businesses but for big retailers, restaurants and LLCs, that have excessive capital to build out and operate under such conditions,” said Powell, who opened the frozen yogurt shop in 2010.

In addition to frozen yogurt, Powell said, the store offered flavored Hot Chocolates, including a non-dairy vegan option and Hot Apple Cider during the winter months.

Powell said with rent cost and the value of amenities on the rise in Hyde Park she’s decided to move her frozen yogurt shop to Café at Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The self-serve, soft serve frozen yogurt and sorbet bar, will continue to offer its variety of flavors and plenty of toppings of fresh fruit, cookies, candy and more at its new location.

