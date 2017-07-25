Hyde Park Flea Market to feature vintage, hard to find items

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Eric Williams, owner of the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., in partnership with Gilda Norris of Gilda’s Closet and Michelle Merritt of Hey Brown Girl will host a “Hyde Park Flea Market,” event on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Harper Court, 5235 S. Harper Court.

Williams said his customers often approach him about collecting vintage items that they are unable to sell so he set up a venue where they can sell their items.

“We are looking to have local people mainly Hyde Parker’s who have collected stuff from the ‘50s,‘60s and ‘70s,” Williams said about the vendors at the Flea Market.

Williams said that everything from furniture, clothes, jewelry and rare things that are hard to find, will be featured at Sunday’s Flea Market.

For more information on vending at the Hyde Park Flea Market, contact Eric Williams at hydeparkflea@gmail.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com