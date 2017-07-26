SSA seeking ‘Letters of Interest’ for program manager

By KYLER SUMTER

Herald Intern

Downtown Hyde Park, also known as Special Service Area (SSA) #61, will soon accept letters of interest from nonprofit organizations interested in being their Service Provider Agency, according to a Downtown Hyde Park press release.

The guidelines on the information organizations must send in order to be considered for the Service Provider Agency role will be available by July 27 and all of the required information — including an audited financial statement, a summary of organizational experience and corporate structure, history of contract administration and project management, and a sample SSA budget for 2018 — must be received by the Special Service Area #61 Chairman Michael McGarry before noon on Friday, Aug. 11. Organizations can request specific information guidelines by contacting SSA #61 Vice Chairman George Rumsey at (773) 955-4455 or

gwrumsey@att.net.

“A special service area is something that’s created by city ordinance and it creates a district where the district collects a property tax on all of the buildings within the district. The money that’s collected from the property tax is then used to invest back into the district,” McGarry said. “So at Special Service Area #61, we take some of the dollars we receive from this taxing district and we do various programs.”

SSA #61 is responsible for programs including sidewalk cleanings, tree replacement and all of the bike racks that have been added to Hyde Park in the last few years. They also provide money and sponsor popular events like the 4th on 53rd Parade and the Silver Room Block Party.

“It’s about taking the tax dollars and helping create a more vibrant district,” McGarry said.

Each Special Service Area, there are currently 53 in Chicago, has an SSA Service Provider Agency managing it, and without the Service Provider Agencies many SSA programs wouldn’t be possible. According to McGarry, the Service Provider Agencies are nonprofit organizations that do the day-to-day administrative work needed to implement the various programs. The city contracts with service providers to manage the SSAs and “SSA Commissioners oversee and recommend the annual services, budget, and Service Provider Agency to the City,” the press release states.

Downtown Hyde Park’s current Service Provider Agency is the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) who was the SSA’s original sponsoring organization in 2013. As part of their duties as the service provider the SECC “do contract administration to make sure that the flower baskets are up and they’re put in properly, they vet any organization that requests hours because they want to do a festival within the district, and they do all the accounting work.”

McGarry stressed the point that they are not disgruntled with the SECC but that they want to be more open and look into other organizations that have shown interest in becoming the SSA #61 Service Provider Agency.

“We are not dissatisfied at all with the South East Chicago Commission. They’ve been involved in this since the very beginning,” McGarry said. “We were approached by another community organization that was interested in becoming the service provider. Since we are funded with tax dollars we felt that it was best to judge other organizations who might be interested in being the service provider as well.”

Downtown Hyde Park has an annual operating budget of approximately $265,000, collected from property taxes on real estate within the SSA footprint (53rd Street, Lake Park Avenue, and 55th Street between Harper and Hyde Park avenues).

Downtown Hyde Park is currently collecting the letters of interest to gauge the interest that other organizations may have in managing their budget and programs.

“Now we’re just collecting data to evaluate the letters and see what these organizations might be able to do for us,” McGarry said.

hpherald@hpherald.com