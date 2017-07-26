Week In Photos

-
-
Members of the Lakeside Pride Music Ensemble perform “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during a performance, Saturday, July 22, in Elm Park, 5215 S. Woodlawn Ave. (Left to right) Jess Klas, Erin Campbell, Will Biby , Brandon Straun and Travis Cuckler. – Owen M. Lawson III
-
-
Ava and Autumn Taylor watch as city workers clear a tree Thursday morning, July 20, that fell in Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., the night before. – Spencer Bibbs
Welcome Blankets
Staff members and volunteers at the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., organize and document blankets, Saturday, July 22, that have been donated to the project “Welcome Blanket,” which invites participants to knit blankets for refugees seeking resettlement as well as new immigrants.
-
-
Kathia Rodriguez unpacks blankets, many of which have been sent from all over the United States. – Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Many of the blankets have notes from the people who created them to the recipients welcoming them to the United States.- Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Shelby Gonzalez organizes and types out letters from the people who created the blankets to the recipients welcoming them to the United States. – Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Over 80 blankets were received and organized Saturday. – Spencer Bibbs
-
-
Volunteer, Can Liu measures a blanket that was sent to the museum from Deborah Prosser from Flowery Beach Georgia. – Spencer Bibbs