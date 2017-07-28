Anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing to be observed at “Nuclear Energy” sculpture

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

In remembrance of the 72nd anniversary of the United States’ atomic bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Hyde Park Center for Nonviolent Action, the Nuclear Energy Information Service, and the Buddhist Peace Fellowship Chicago are co-sponsoring an event at Henry Moore’s “Nuclear Energy” sculpture on Ellis Ave between 56th and 57th Streets. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing (Nagasaki was bombed on Aug. 9), from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm.

The “Nuclear Energy” sculpture is located on the site of the former University of Chicago laboratory where physicist Enrico Fermi set in motion an artificial, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time in history.

The event will feature a range of guest speakers, including artists, peace activists, religious leaders, and academics.

The organizers stressed the importance of remembering the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki today, as the U.S. government “threatens increased likelihood of use of nuclear weapons,” according to a press release.

