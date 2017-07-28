Congressman Bobby Rush to host property tax appeal forum

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

On Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Congressman Bobby L. Rush (D-1) will host a forum at Chicago State University, in cooperation with Commissioner Larry Rogers, Jr. of the Cook County Board of Review, to assist members of Illinois’ 1st District who wish to have their property tax assessments appealed, and their property taxes reduced.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their property tax bill to the forum.

The forum will take place at 9501 S. King Drive, in the Academic Library on the 4th floor. At the forum, attendees will be given one-on-one assistance with their appeal applications by representatives from the Cook County Board of Review and Cook County Assessor’s Office. The event is being held as a result of recent analyses which revealed that property tax assessments on some homes were overvalued.

