Elm Park to host “2nd Story” storytelling event

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

On Saturday, Aug. 3, bring a chair or a blanket to Elm Park, 5215 S. Woodlawn Ave., for an evening of stories and musical performances that focus on the subject of life in Chicago.

Four stories will be told by performers LaTanya Lane, Elizabeth Nungaray, Aimy Tien, and Jessica Young. If you miss this event, you can catch it again in Rogers Park on Aug. 10, at Willye B. White Park.

The event is free for all ages and will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Elm Park will host this event in partnership with the city’s “Night Out in the Parks” series.

This is not 2nd Story’s first event at Elm Park; the park hosted one of their performances in the summer of 2015.

2nd Story has been producing events in various venues around Chicago since 1999, and also offers classes and workshops. For more information visit 2ndstory.com.

