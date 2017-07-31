Hyde Park man’s death ruled as accidental overdose

By TONIA HILL

The cause of death for a Hyde Park man, that was found dead in an apartment on the 1200 Block of East 53rd Street has been ruled an accident, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency responders were dispatched to 25-year-old Zachary Padove’s apartment building in late April.

Pardove was found unresponsive in his room.

There were materials found in Pardove’s apartment that were of concern, said Larry Langford, spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, which caused fire crews to issue a Level I hazardous material response. The response was soon upgraded to a Level II response.

About half a dozen residents in the building were evacuated.

Langford said previously, there was not any danger to the community.

The County Medical Examiner’s office, on Monday, ruled Padove’s death as an accidental overdose from a combination of drugs.

Several news outlets at the time reported that the incident may have been meth-related. But at the time Padove’s father Bill Padove said the odor that alarmed emergency responders, was likely the smell from kombucha.

Padove liked to make fermented drinks said his father, Bill Padove, in a previous article in the Herald. He would bring in kombucha, which is a fermented tea.

Family, neighbors, and coworkers were not pleased with the immediate adverse accusations about the cause of Padove’s death. They wanted the community to know about Padove as a Hyde Park resident and colleague.

Padove who was an only child, was born on Oct. 22, 1991. He was inquisitive as a child, said his father Bill Padove.

“He always had to figure out how something worked,” Bill Padove said. “He was his own person. He didn’t try to follow any trend. He was himself and very comfortable with that.”

He attended Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., and graduated from Kenwood Academy High School 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., in 2010.

Padove worked at the Hyde Park Animal Clinic, 1363 E. 53rd St., while he was in high school and once he graduated he worked at the shelter for several years and was sweet and kind, according to Natalie Casey who worked alongside Padove at the clinic for three years.

One of the last conversations that Bill Padove had with his son was over the phone. Bill Padove said his son had just received a phone call about an interview for a job that he was interested in. It was a similar to his previous position at the clinic, but it was a bit more advanced.

“He was so excited,” Bill Padove said.

His other interests included home brewing, fermentation, and distilling, according to his father.

Padove had worked at the clinic since 2008 but left for personal reasons a few months ago.

