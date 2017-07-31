Kilwins expanding to Michigan Avenue

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After nearly 10 years in business, Jackie Jackson, owner of Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave., will be opening a new store on Michigan Avenue.

The store will open Aug. 12, or shortly after Aug. 15, downtown at the old Metropolitan Tower Building, 310 S. Michigan Ave.

The announcement came after the company made plans to work the four-day festival event Lollapalooza from Aug. 3-6.

“Kilwins Chicago will be vendors at the Lollapalooza festival this week,” said Jackson, who said she was inspired by Oprah Winfrey to open the Michigan Avenue location.

“At the Michigan Avenue location, I will have a new business partner,” Jackson said. “My daughter.”

Janel Jackson, 23, a recent college graduate out of Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo, Michigan), will bring her background in marketing and management to help her mother run the family’s downtown store. Since the age of 14, Jackson’s mother always knew she was qualified. She is currently a model at BMG Model Chicago and a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics.

Jackson said that the process of obtaining the property wasn’t easy.

“It’s been a long journey,” Jackson said. “We signed our lease last September [2016] but just recently got possession of the space June 6 to complete our build out.”

Jackson explained that her company’s original opening date was scheduled for spring of 2017, but was delayed due to the wait for condo association approval by building management, signage approval by the city, a permit for construction and a city inspection to make sure her company met the requirements to build on a property with landmark status.

Jackson’s business partner and co-owner of Kilwins, Kenneth Faulkner, will continue to run store operations in Hyde Park.