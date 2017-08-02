Jolly Pumpkin brewery to open late fall 2017

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales restaurant and brewery, 1504 E. Harper Court, is expected to open its doors late fall 2017 in Harper Court.

The brewery, which was first expected to open this summer, will be a combined restaurant and bar featuring a full pub menu unique to the location as well as their signature artisan ales that are brewed in Dexter, Mich. The 5,800-square-foot restaurant and brewery will serve craft beers, distilled spirits, and wines available through the Northern United Brewing Company (NUBC) brand, according to craftbeer.com. The brewery will also feature both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as walk-up ordering service.

Calmetta Coleman, director of communications for Civic Engagement at the University of Chicago, said the brewery is expected to open in late fall.

A source close to the project said the brewery would be open by Oct. 1.

