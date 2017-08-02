Midweek on the Midway is back for summer 2017

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Midweek on the Midway, the annual summer movie series returned, last month to Midway Plaisance.

This season kicked off with the LEGO Batman movie.

Each of the screenings are held on Wednesdays and include activities for children and families that occur before the start of the movie.

Kim Grimshaw Bolton, associate director of the communications at the University of Chicago’s (U. of C.) Office of Civic Engagement said the office started the pre-movie activities to keep children “engaged and busy until it’s time to settle down and watch the movie.”

Children who attended the LEGO Batman movie had the opportunity to build the Chicago skyline using LEGO bricks, which was inspired by the Brick by Brick exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.

MSI provided hundreds of LEGO bricks for the event.

Last week, nearly 300 people came out to see the movie “Sing”.

Moviegoers also donated cash, a few dozen dry and canned food items for the Feed1st Food Pantries at the Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave.

Attendees released their inner rock star by taking photos with a movie-themed photo frame.

The first 100 children who provided a donation received an inflatable microphone.

Midweek on the Midway is a part of the Chicago Park District’s Movies in the Parks summer series. U. of C. Office of Civic Engagement sponsors the event.

U. of C. has been hosting the movies on the Midway for the last 10 years. Pre-movie activities have been in place since 2015.

Bolton said the office has received positive feedback from the community about the summer movie series.

“It’s an important part of the summer for people,” she said.

This week’s movie at the Midway will be Escape from Planet Earth. Before the film, guests will participate in activities comparing the film’s astronaut Scorch Supernova to critters on the planet.

The pre-movie activities will be provided by U. of C.’s department of Astrology, the Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics and Boy Scout Troop 599.

Activities will take place at the Midway Plaisance Center, 1130 Midway Plaisance, and begin at 7 p.m. Movies start promptly at 8 p.m. Movies are shown on the Midway Plaisance, near the ice rink, between Woodlawn and Ellis avenues.

There are scheduled rain dates for Aug. 16 and the 23rd.

To see a complete listing for movies for this month visit,

http://civicengagement.uchicago.edu/features/midweek-on-the-midway-2017-begins-july-12/) .

t.hill@hpherald.com