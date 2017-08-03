Acclaimed writer Karl Ove Knausgaard to read at Logan Center

By GAUTAMA MEHTA

Herald Intern

Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard will read at the Logan Center for the Arts’ Performance Hall on Monday, Sept. 11, at an event sponsored by the Seminary Co-op Bookstore.

Knausgaard is the author of My Struggle, a widely acclaimed series of autobiographical novels that won him international fame (and comparisons to Proust and Joyce) upon their publication beginning in 2009.

He will be reading from and discussing his new work Autumn, which is the first in a series of four books based on the cycle of the seasons and will come out in English translation later this month. The $30 ticket fee includes a copy of the book, which can be picked up at the Seminary Co-op, as well as signing opportunities following the reading.

Knausgaard will be joined in conversation by Srikanth Reddy, a poet and professor of English and creative writing at the University of Chicago.

Tickets are for sale online at ticketsweb.uchicago.edu. They may also be bought in person at the Logan Center box office, or over the phone at (773) 702-2787 from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Tickets will not be sold in the bookstores.

