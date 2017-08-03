Back to School Bash for area schools

By TONIA HILL

Chicago Public Schools will be hosting its second annual Back to School Bash for schools in the network nine area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at its DuSable Campus, 4934 S. Wabash Ave.

The Back to School Bash will provide free school supplies, food, information plus games and raffles for students and their families.

Local schools that are a part of network nine include Bret Harte Elementary School, Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S Stony Island Ave

Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.; Kozminski Elementary Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.;Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.; Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.; Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St.; and Shoesmith Elementary School 1330 E. 50th St.

The Back to School Bash will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

