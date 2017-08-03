Week In Photos

Haitian flags were passed out so that people could wave them around while they were dancing during the third annual Bantu Fest, a free community festival whose purpose is to bring over 20 different cultures together was held on the Midway Pleasance this Saturday, July 29. – Spencer Bibbs
Seller Candace Hunter (on right) speaks with buyers during the inaugural Harper Court Flea Market, 5235 S. Harper Court, Sunday, July 30. Sunday, July 30.
Seller Gilda Norris (on right) speaks with members of the Domenick family as they visit her display during the inaugural Harper Court Flea Market, 5235 S. Harper Court, Sunday, July 30.
Saxophonist Derrick Tate performs during the inaugural Harper Court Flea Market, 5235 S. Harper Court, Sunday, July 30. – Marc Monaghan
Montgomery Place resident Marilyn Weigensberg looks at Monarch butterflies and chrysalises in a breeding cage after a talk by Marilyn Cavicchia, who discussed Monarch biology and breeding at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Dr., Friday, July 28. – Marc Monaghan
Olympia Companies’ and Smart Hotels’ yet-to-be-named boutique hotel changes the 53rd Street streetscape as the core of the hotel rises during construction on the southeast corner of S. Dorchester Avenue and 53rd Street, Saturday, July 29. – Marc Monaghan
A Broken Arrow Riding Club member, who goes by the name “Hollywood”, participates in the Broken Arrow 20th Annual Trail Ride, Saturday, July 29, in Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III
Michael Coppol of the Lighthouse Church of Chicago speaks to a group of about 40 people who had gathered on the sidewalk outside the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., Sunday, July 30, to protest the removal from the church’s membership roles of a congregant whose same sex marriage was recently reported to the church’s pastor, Dr. Byron T. Brazier. – Marc Monaghan