Chicago Sky looks to establish partnerships with the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Representatives from the city’s Women’s National Basketball (WNBA) team Chicago Sky visited the Hyde Park Community Kenwood Conference’s monthly meeting, Thursday, Aug. 3, to discuss the possibility of establishing a future partnership.

After playing in the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. for nearly eight seasons, The Chicago Sky announced that it will be moving back to Chicago and the team will play at the Wintrust Arena, 2200 E. Cermak Rd. The next season for the WNBA starts in spring of 2018.

Since the announcement of the move, the Chicago Sky Cares Foundation has been seeking out ways to be more involved with communities on the south side, said Jordan Johnson, manager of community relations for Chicago Sky.

Being involved communities on the south side “requires us networking and partnering with businesses and organizations, who have a passion to pay it forward in creative ways, to make a strong impact together,” Johnson said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Jordan said that the Chicago Sky Cares Foundation’s goal is to establish partnerships within the Hyde Park community through education, charity programs, health and wellness, and special events.

The foundation is already working with Little Black Pearl, 1060 E. 47th St., and the South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

Jordan said the foundation offers:

Charity Ticket Programs: That provide memorable experiences at Chicago Sky games at Wintrust Arena for underserved youth and families, veterans, faith-based organizations and charity non-profit organizations. This includes donated tickets and transportation as well as fundraising.

Health and Wellness Programs: That are designed to host basketball clinics and wellness programs promoting healthy lifestyles to youth.

Community Partnerships and Special Event Programs: That works to fundraise and continue to build a positive legacy in Chicago.

j.phillips@hpherald.com

